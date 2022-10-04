Customer Service Officer

Solutions focused customer service role (inbound calls and administration, no sales)

Work with a fast paced and passionate team working to help people build positive mental wellness. Expect to make a lasting impact on the lives of our customers, who rely on our services.

Extensive on the job training is provided, along with regular coaching, development and support and future opportunities for progression in a rapidly growing organisation

Converge International is a market leader in providing workplace health and wellbeing and people risk management solutions. We assist some of Australia's largest industry, government and corporate clients in supporting their people in building healthy workplaces and resolving their people issues. We provide a range of Employee Assistance Programs, counselling and crisis response services.

Check out our website: www.convergeinternational.com.au

About the Position

We are seeking dedicated Customer Service Officers to join our energetic and friendly Client Services team. Reporting to the Client Services Manager, you will be supporting a variety of customers across Australia requiring EAP assistance. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality mental health services and we know that our call centre team is the core of our success.

You will have a genuine passion for customer service and enjoy problem solving and take ownership of enquiries. You will appreciate working with a variety of customers, from many industries, and have an interest in building a career in a unique customer service environment within a national EAP organisation.

Responsibilities include:

Understanding the client's needs and respond to queries on a case-by-case basis

Triaging incoming calls, intake activities and appointment scheduling

General administration

We’re looking for a motivated self-starter who can demonstrate:

· Passion for delivering an outstanding customer experience and experience in dealing with a diverse customer base

· Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced, flexible environment and be able to multi-task across different systems

· Tech savviness, and has the desire to learn new systems and strong administration skills

· Strong attention to detail with high levels of attention to detail and resourcefulness

· High levels of empathy and care for customers, with a solutions-focused approach in handling customer queries

Call centre experience is not essential. Converge is committed to providing an inclusive work environment where everyone is treated with respect – workplaces thrive when people do. We encourage applications from people of all levels of experiences and abilities, ages, diverse backgrounds, and cultures including indigenous peoples and the LGBTQI+ community

Key details:

Multiple positions available

Working week: Monday – Friday, optional weekend days

Hours - 7:00am – 7:00pm weekdays, rotating hybrid WFH roster

Start date – Commencing 28th of November





Our commitment to you:



Volunteer leave

Paid parental leave

Purchasing of additional leave and floating public holidays

Free financial coaching

Flexible, diverse and challenging work

Access to training and professional development

Career development through internal mobility

Novated leasing

Lifestyle discounts – Discounted movie tickets, retail discounts and much more

If you are customer focused and would like to join a high performing, energetic team, we would like to hear from you.

For more information contact Kate, Talent Acquisition Consultant, kate.silverstein@convergeintl.com.au or visit our Careers website at https://www.convergeinternational.com.au/cvi/about-us/careers. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing, rolling basis.